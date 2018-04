BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties Announces Proposed Eurobond Issue And Financial Assistance To Unit

April 13 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd:

* PROPOSED EUROBOND ISSUE AND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO SUBSIDIARY

* VIA ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL, IS SEEKING TO ISSUE A EUR OR USD DENOMINATED EUROBOND

* PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED WILL BE UTILISED TO PARTICIPATE IN ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE

* HAS MANDATED JOINT BOOKRUNNERS TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS IN US AND UK COMMENCING ON 17 APRIL 2018