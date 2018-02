Feb 20 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $131.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS $130.4 MILLION

* FY18 GUIDANCE INCREASED TO FFO OF AT LEAST 24.3 CPS AND DISTRIBUTIONS OF 22.2 CPS‍​

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $207.3 MILLION VERSUS $113 MLN‍​

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION 11 CPS‍​