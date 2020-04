April 28 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :

* GEARING IS 32.7%, BELOW TARGET RANGE OF 35%-45%

* HAS UNDRAWN DEBT LINES OF $235 MILLION, $41 MILLION OF CASH & NO DEBT MATURING UNTIL FY22

* GRANTED SOME RENT-RELIEF REQUESTS, MAINLY TO TENANTS IN HOSPITALITY, SMALL RETAIL BUSINESSES