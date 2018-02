Feb 28 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd:

* GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD - SIX MONTH DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF ‍101.2 CENTS , 6.5% GROWTH​

* GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD - OVER SIX MONTHS, ‍3.9% INCREASE IN GROUP NAV FROM HY17 TO 2 593 CENTS PER SHARE​

* GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD - ‍FOR HY, R127.7BN GROUP PROPERTY ASSETS 4.4% INCREASE FROM FY17​