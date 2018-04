April 25 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd:

* SUCCESSFULLY PRICED A USD 425 MILLION EUROBOND

* FIVE-YEAR USD- DENOMINATED BOND MATURES ON 2 MAY 2023 AND CARRIES A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.872 PER CENT PAYABLE SEMI- ANNUALLY

* NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO EUROPE