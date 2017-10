Oct 16 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc:

* GrubHub partners with BJ’s restaurant & Brewhouse to provide online ordering, delivery and corporate catering for 100 restaurant locations nationwide

* Partnership with BJ's Restaurants Inc to provide turnkey delivery, corporate catering for 100 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Locations​