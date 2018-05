May 10 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc:

* GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN THE BOX TO BRING FOOD DIRECTLY TO DINERS’ HOMES

* GRUBHUB INC - PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)