BRIEF-GrubHub Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.34

May 1 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc:

* GRUBHUB QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34; QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52; QTRLY REVENUE $232.6 MILLION, UP 49 PERCENT

* GRUBHUB QTRLY ACTIVE DINERS WERE 15.1 MILLION, UP 72 PERCENT

* GRUBHUB Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38, REVENUE VIEW $229.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GRUBHUB SEES Q2 REVENUE $228 MILLION - $236 MILLION; SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA $59 MILLION - $65 MILLION

* GRUBHUB SEES 2018 REVENUE $930 MILLION - $965 MILLION; SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $242 MILLION - $262 MILLION

* GRUBHUB Q2 REVENUE VIEW $229.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GRUBHUB Q2 REVENUE VIEW $229.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S