March 13 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc:

* GRUBHUB INC - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING COLLECTION OF UP TO $100 MILLION IN COMMISSION PAYMENTS FROM IMPACTED INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE

* GRUBHUB INC - WILL PROVIDE IMMEDIATE CASH FLOW RELIEF TO QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS, DELIVERY PARTNERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: