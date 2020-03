BRIEF-Grupa Azoty Says Is Currently Not Recording Significant Coronavirus-Related Sales Drop, Disruptions

March 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT CO IS NOT RECORDING SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SALES, STAFFING LEVELS NOR SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* SAYS HAS BEEN INFORMED BY SEVERAL CUSTOMERS THAT THEY ARE TEMPORARILY HALTING PRODUCTION OF MELAMINE

* HAS IDENTIFIED NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON EUROPEAN PIGMENT MARKET

* SALE OF WHITE PIGMENT IN ITALY IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE DUE TO ITALIAN ADMINISTRATIVE DECISIONS

* SEES RISK THAT SIMILAR ADMINISTRATIVE LIMITATIONS MAY BE IMPOSED IN FRANCE AND GERMANY

* SAYS CANNOT RULE OUT GROWTH OF RISK OF SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON CO'S ACTIVITIES IN NEAR FUTURE