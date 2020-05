May 26 (Reuters) - Fabryki Sprzetu i Narzedzi Gorniczych Grupa Kapitalowa Fasing SA:

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH CO’S TRADE UNIONS REGARDING CUTTING WORKING TIME 20% AND PAYMENT BY 10%

* AGREEMENT TO BE VALID FOR 3 MONTHS AS OF JUNE 1

* AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE CO TO APPLY FOR SUBSIDY UNDER PANDEMIC RELIEF PACKAGE