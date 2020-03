BRIEF-Grupa Kety Temporarily Reduces Production

March 24 (Reuters) - Grupa Kety SA:

* ESTIMATED Q1 2020 NET PROFIT AT ABOUT 70 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 21% Y/Y

* ESTIMATED Q1 2020 REVENUE AT ABOUT 820 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 5% Y/Y

* ESTIMATED Q1 2020 EBITDA AT ABOUT 125 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 14% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT DID NOT RECORD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF PANDEMIC EFFECTS ON GROUP’S OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

* TEMPORARILY REDUCES PRODUCTION FOR THE NEXT 14 DAYS, STARTING FROM MARCH 24

* LIMITATION OF PRODUCTION WILL NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IMPACT ON GROUP'S ACTIVITY MAY MAINLY RESULT FROM LIMITING SCALE OF OPERATIONS AND/OR TEMPORARY DOWNTIMES IN GROUP'S CONTRACTORS PRODUCTION