Dec 29 (Reuters) - GRUPA RECYKL SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR PROJECT FINANCING

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT IS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS AND MAX. VALUE OF SUBSIDY IS 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE PROJECT CONCERNS RUBBER COMPOUNDS FOR INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)