April 18 (Reuters) - GRUPA ZYWIEC SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 604.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 618.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS AGGRESSIVE PRICE COMPETITION IN ECONOMY SEGMENT CONTRIBUTED TO DROP IN TOTAL REVENUES