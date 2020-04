BRIEF-Grupa Zywiec Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 34.9 Mln Zlotys

April 22 (Reuters) - Grupa Zywiec SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 34.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 770.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 606.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS 20.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* NEW RISK FACTORS INCLUDE CREATION OF PAYMENT GRIDLOCKS RESULTING FROM RESTRICTIONS ON COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY AND TERMINATION OF GASTRONOMIC ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT RECORD ANY DETERIORATION IN CLIENTS’ PAYMENTS COMPARED TO THE SITUATION BEFORE OUTBREAK OF THE PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)