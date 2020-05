May 15 (Reuters) - Grupa Zywiec SA:

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS FY 2019 DIVIDEND OF 15.00 ZLOTYS/SHARE, ALREADY PAID AS ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND

* RECOMMENDATION DUE TO GROWING THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY IN POLAND AND EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)