April 17 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV :

* GRUPO AEROMEXICO’S Q1 2018 REVENUE REACHED $16.3 BILLION PESOS, A 15.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, GRUPO AEROMEXICO REPORTED AN OPERATING PROFIT OF $24 MILLION PESOS

* AEROMEXICO REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $722 MILLION PESOS FOR Q1 2018