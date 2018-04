April 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Elektra SAB de CV:

* GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS PS.23,896 MILLION IN PERIOD, 9% ABOVE PS.22,006 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV- QTRLY NET LOSS OF PS.1,291 MILLION, COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF PS.4,501 MILLION A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: