May 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA:

* MAINTAIN MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK: TO DOUBLE REVENUES BY 2023 TO 1,000 MILLION EUROS, WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 8% AND 9% - CEO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE TEMPORARILY ASSUME 20% REMUNERATION REDUCTION AND 10% FOR THE REST OF MANAGEMENT STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)