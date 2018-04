April 3 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA:

* BUYS EXCELLENCE FIELD FACTORY (EFF) FROM ERICSSON FOR 29.5 MILLION EUROS

* BUYS EFF WITH 7.0 MILLION EUROS IN CASH AND 22.5 MILLION EUROS IN EZENTIS SHARES

* ERICSSON TO ENTER EZENTIS WITH 11 PERCENT STAKE