Aug 10 (Reuters) - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 78.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 13.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS EXPECTS IN 2017 OVERALL BETTER RESULTS THAN IN 2016 FOR BPO DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)