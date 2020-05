BRIEF-Gruppo MutuiOnline Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 7.7 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 58.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT SPEED WITH WHICH DEMAND FOR OUR SERVICES WILL RESUME

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE MEDIUM-TERM EFFECTS ON REFERENCE MARKETS OF DIVISION’S CUSTOMERS, AND ON CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

* DESPITE DIFFICULT SCENARIO, OPPORTUNITIES ARE SHOWING UP TO OFFER NEW SERVICES, ESPECIALLY TO BANKING SECTOR

* NEW OPPORTUNITIES ARE LINKED DIGITIZATION AND REMOTE REDESIGN OF PROCESSES