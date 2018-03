BRIEF-Gruppo MutuiOnline To Buy 50 Pct Of Agenzia Italia

March 29 (Reuters) - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA:

* PARTNERS UP WITH FINANZIARIA INTERNAZIONALE THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 50% OF AGENZIA ITALIA

* TOTAL PRICE AGREED FOR ACQUISITION OF 50% OF AGENZIA ITALIA IS TO EUR 25 MILLION

* PRICE WILL BE PAID WITH FINANCIAL RESOURCES ALREADY AVAILABLE TO BUYER

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY END OF APRIL 2018

* REMAINING 50% HELD BY FINANZIARIA INTERNAZIONALE IS SUBJECT TO RECIPROCAL PUT/CALL OPTIONS