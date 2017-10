Sept 12 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* GSA Fedsim awards secure enterprise network systems, services and support contract to Leidos

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍ single-award task order has a base period and five one-year option periods, with total estimated value of about $684 million​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - under task order, Leidos will provide innovative services and solutions in support of DHS mission critical networks