May 14 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE SYSTEMS, INC. ACQUIRES TRUE NORTH CONSULTING, LLC

* GSE SYSTEMS INC - DEAL FOR $9.75 MILLION

* GSE SYSTEMS INC - TRANSACTION ANTICIPATED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GSE’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS

* GSE SYSTEMS INC - GSE SECURES $25 MILLION DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN TO FUND ACQUISITIONS

* GSE SYSTEMS INC - FOR REPORTING PURPOSES, TRUE NORTH WILL BE INCLUDED IN GSE'S PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT SOLUTIONS SEGMENT