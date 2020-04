April 14 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $17.3 MILLION VERSUS $22.9 MILLION

* Q4 2019 NEW ORDERS EQUALED $16.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $19.4 MILLION IN Q4 2018

* AT DEC 31, 2019 BACKLOG TOTALED $52.7 MILLION

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT GSE'S PROSPECTS FOR 2020, ACKNOWLEDGING GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING IMPACT OF COVID-19