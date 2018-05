May 15 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 40.1 PERCENT TO $22.9 MILLION

* BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018, INCREASED TO $72.4 MILLION FROM $71.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* GSE SYSTEMS - PROJECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO GENERATE, ON ANNUALIZED BASIS, REVENUE OF OVER $10 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $2 MILLION AFTER IDENTIFIED SYNERGIES

* NEW ORDERS ROSE TO $24.7 MILLION IN QUARTER FROM $19.8 MILLION IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: