March 15 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 65.7% TO $22.0 MILLION FROM $13.3 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* QTRLY NEW ORDERS ROSE TO $17.9 MILLION FROM $16.7 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, BACKLOG TOTALED $71.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO YEAR-END 2016 BACKLOG OF $73.2 MILLION