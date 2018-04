April 25 (Reuters) - GSH Corporation Ltd:

* PRICES S$50 MILLION 5.15 PERCENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2021; SERIES 3 NOTES TO BEAR FIXED RATE INTEREST OF 5.15 PERCENT PER ANNUM PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY

* SERIES 3 NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100 PERCENT OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND IN DENOMINATIONS OF S$250,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: