May 7 (Reuters) - GSH Corporation Ltd:

* GROUP’S HOSPITALITY BUSINESS IN SABAH, IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY CLOSURE FROM 18 MARCH

* Q1 HOSPITALITY SEGMENT UNAUDITED REVENUE S$13.2 MILLION, DOWN 32%

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO CAST NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S HOSPITALITY BUSINESS, IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* PROJECT IN KUALA LUMPUR, EATON RESIDENCES, ALLOWED TO RESUME CONSTRUCTION ON 4 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: