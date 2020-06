June 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - IDEAYA AND GSK ANNOUNCE A BROAD PARTNERSHIP IN SYNTHETIC LETHALITY, AN EMERGING FIELD IN PRECISION MEDICINE ONCOLOGY

* GSK - IDEAYA WILL RECEIVE A $100 MILLION UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT

* GSK - IDEAYA WILL RECEIVE A 50% US PROFIT SHARE FOR MAT2A AND WERNER HELICASE PROGRAMS

* GSK - PARTNERSHIP COVERS THREE IDEAYA SYNTHETIC LETHALITY PROGRAMS - MAT2A, POL THETA AND WERNER HELICASE