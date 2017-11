BRIEF-GSK and Innoviva announce positive data from COPD study

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK STUDY DEMONSTRATES SUPERIORITY OF ANORO ELLIPTA TO STIOLTO RESPIMAT IN IMPROVING LUNG FUNCTION IN CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

* GSK - ‍POSITIVE DATA FROM A STUDY COMPARING A ONCE-DAILY LAMA AND LABA FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION, ANORO ELLIPTA AND STIOLTO RESPIMAT FOR COPD​

* GSK - ‍ENDPOINT WAS MET, AND UMEC/VI DEMONSTRATED SUPERIORITY TO TIO/OLO, WITH A DIFFERENCE IN TREATMENT EFFECT OF 52ML ON TROUGH FEV1 AT WEEK EIGHT ​

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - ‍MOST FREQUENTLY-REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS WERE UPPER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS, COUGH AND DIARRHOEA​

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - ‍BOTH TREATMENTS DEMONSTRATED A COMPARABLE TOLERABILITY AND SAFETY PROFILE​

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - ‍OVERALL INCIDENCE OF ON-TREATMENT ADVERSE EVENTS OF 25% IN UMEC/VI GROUP AND 31% IN TIO/OLO GROUP​