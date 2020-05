BRIEF-GSK Announces Intention To Produce 1 Bln Doses Of Pandemic Vaccine Adjuvant In 2021

May 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PRODUCE 1 BILLION DOSES OF PANDEMIC VACCINE ADJUVANT IN 2021 TO SUPPORT MULTIPLE COVID-19 VACCINE COLLABORATIONS

* GSK - CONFIRMED ITS INTENTION TO MANUFACTURE 1 BILLION DOSES OF ITS PANDEMIC VACCINE ADJUVANT SYSTEM, IN 2021

* GSK - WILL MANUFACTURE, FILL AND FINISH ADJUVANT FOR USE IN COVID-19 VACCINES AT SITES IN UK, US, CANADA AND EUROPE

* GSK - OVERALL GSK DOES NOT EXPECT TO PROFIT FROM SALES OF ITS PORTFOLIO OF COLLABORATIONS FOR COVID-19 VACCINES MADE DURING THIS PANDEMIC PHASE

* GSK - IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVERNMENTS AND GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS ABOUT FUNDING FOR PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF ADJUVANT

