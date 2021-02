Feb 17 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - THE COMPANY WILL NOW EXTEND TARGET TO INCREASE FEMALE REPRESENTATION IN VP LEVEL AND ABOVE ROLES TO AT LEAST 45% BY 2025

* GSK - TARGET OF AT LEAST 30% AND AT LEAST 18% ETHNICALLY DIVERSE LEADERS BY THE END OF 2025 IS NOW IN PLACE IN THE US AND UK RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: