BRIEF-GSK Announces Plans For Separation of Consumer Healthcare Unit

June 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - GSK TO DELIVER STEP-CHANGE IN GROWTH & PERFORMANCE

* GSK - NEW GSK PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY STARTING AT 45P IN 2023

* GSK - DEMERGER TO CREATE NEW WORLD LEADER IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE CONFIRMED MID-2022

* GSK - SALES AMBITION OF MORE THAN £33 BILLION (CER) BY 2031

* GSK SEES SALES GROWTH MORE THAN 5% AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH MORE THAN 10% CAGR 2021-26

* GSK - NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE COMPANY SHARES EXPECTED TO ATTAIN A PREMIUM LISTING ON THE LSE, WITH ADRS TO BE LISTED IN THE U.S.

* GSK - CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO EXCEED £10 BILLION BY 2026

* GSK - 2022 AGGREGATE DIVIDEND FROM GSK AND NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO 55P

* GSK - SUBJECT TO APPROVAL, SEPARATION TO BE BY WAY OF DEMERGER OF AT LEAST 80% OF GSK’S 68% HOLDING IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO GSK SHAREHOLDERS

* GSK - INTENDS TO STRUCTURE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE DEMERGER IN A MANNER THAT IS TAX EFFICIENT FOR UK AND US SHAREHOLDERS

* GSK - NEW GSK TO POSITIVELY IMPACT HEALTH OF >2.5 BILLION PEOPLE NEXT 10 YEARS

* GSK SEES BY 2031, NEW GSK AIMS TO DELIVER SALES OF MORE THAN £33 BILLION (AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* GSK - AS PART OF ITS 2021-26 OUTLOOK, VACCINES IS EXPECTED TO GROW SALES AT A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT % CAGR AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES AT A DOUBLE-DIGIT % CAGR.

* GSK - CHANGES TO GROUP’S PORTFOLIO AND NETWORK WITHIN VACCINES AND PHARMA HAVE LED TO ANNUAL COST SAVINGS DELIVERY OF £0.5 BILLION

* GSK - NEW GSK WILL ADOPT A PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY TARGETING A DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO EQUIVALENT TO 40-60%, STARTING AT 45P PER SHARE IN 2023

* GSK SEES NEW GSK WILL PRIORITISE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN VACCINES AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES

* GSK - IN 2022, GSK SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE DIVIDENDS FROM GSK AND NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE DUE TO EXPECTED MID-YEAR TIMING OF DEMERGER

* GSK - EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN FROM MID-20S% IN 2021 TO OVER 30% BY 2026

* GSK - NEW GSK WILL RETAIN UP TO 20% OF GSK’S HOLDING IN NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE COMPANY AS A SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL INVESTMENT

* GSK - AS PART OF ITS 2021-26 OUTLOOK, SPECIALTY MEDICINES EXPECTED TO GROW AT A DOUBLE-DIGIT % CAGR.

* GSK - FOLLOWING SEPARATION OF CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, NEW GSK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OF LESS THAN 2 TIMES

* GSK - PRIOR TO DEMERGER, NEW GSK IS ALSO EXPECTED TO RECEIVE A DIVIDEND OF UP TO £8 BILLION FROM CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

* GSK - COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS A PIPELINE OF 20 VACCINES AND 42 MEDICINES

* GSK - PRO-FORMA FULL YEAR 2022 DIVIDEND WOULD BE A 31% REDUCTION COMPARED TO EXPECTED 2021 DIVIDEND OF 80P PER SHARE

* GSK - BOARD OF GSK IS PREPARING FOR TWO NEW INDEPENDENT BOARDS FOLLOWING SEPARATION

* GSK - A NEWLY DEFINED GENERAL MEDICINES PRODUCT GROUP WILL CONTAIN ALL OF NEW GSK’S PRIMARY CARE BRANDS

* GSK - OVERALL GENERAL MEDICINES IS EXPECTED TO SHOW BROADLY STABLE SALES OVER PERIOD 2021-26 (CER)

* GSK - MAINTAINING A SECTOR LEADING ESG PERFORMANCE WILL BE AN INTEGRAL PART OF NEW GSK’S STRATEGY

* GSK - A PROCESS HAS STARTED TO FORM A BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE CO

* GSK - GENERAL MEDICINES WILL BE OPTIMISED FOR PROFITABILITY AND CASH GENERATION TO SUPPORT INVESTMENT IN VACCINES AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES

* GSK - 2026-2031 AMBITION: CERTAIN ASSETS IN LATE-STAGE DEVELOPMENT HAVE POTENTIAL TO DELIVER PEAK YEAR SALES OF MORE THAN £20 BILLION ON NON-RISK ADJUSTED BASIS

* GSK - NEW GSK AIMS TO GROW SALES THROUGH TO 2031 DESPITE ANTICIPATED LOSS OF EXCLUSIVITY FOR DOLUTEGRAVIR IN 2028/29.

* GSK - BY 2026, CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS FOR NEW GSK IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED £10 BILLION.

* GSK - FURTHER APPOINTMENTS ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO BOARD OF GSK PRIOR TO SEPARATION TO INCREASE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND SCIENTIFIC EXPERIENCE FOR NEW GSK.

* GSK - IDENTIFIED FURTHER £200 MILLION OF ANNUAL SAVINGS FROM SEPARATION PREPARATION PROGRAMME, REVISED ITS COST SAVINGS TARGET FROM £800 MILLION TO £1 BILLION

* GSK - NEW GSK TO POSITIVELY IMPACT HEALTH OF >2.5 BILLION PEOPLE NEXT 10 YEARS