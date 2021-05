May 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - GSK ANNOUNCES SALE OF STAKE IN INNOVIVA INC

* GSK - SHARES TO BE SOLD BACK TO INNOVIVA AT $12.25 PER SHARE

* GSK - GSK WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY INNOVIVA STOCK.

* GSK - TO SELL ALL OF ITS APPROXIMATELY 32 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF INNOVIVA Further company coverage: