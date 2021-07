BRIEF-GSK Backs CEO Walmsley In Response To Elliott's Letter

July 2 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LETTER TO GSK

* GSK - NOTES LETTER ISSUED BY ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED (“ELLIOTT”) ON 1 JULY

* GSK - BOARD WELCOMES CONSTRUCTIVE INPUT FROM ALL SHAREHOLDERS THAT IS SUPPORTIVE OF CREATION AND DELIVERY OF LONG-TERM SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* GSK - ISSUES HAVE BEEN WELL RECOGNISED BY BOARD AND EXECUTIVE TEAM AND INCLUDE ALL OF THOSE IDENTIFIED IN ELLIOTT’S LETTER.

* GSK - BOARD STRONGLY BELIEVES EMMA WALMSLEY IS RIGHT LEADER OF NEW GSK

* GSK - ENGAGEMENT WITH LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS HAS EVIDENCED WIDESPREAD, STRONG SUPPORT FOR STRATEGIC AMBITIONS AND CONFIDENCE IN GSK’S LEADERSHIP TEAM

* GSK - MAJOR PROGRESS ACHIEVED TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE, STRENGTHEN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PRODUCTIVITY, ENHANCE COMMERCIAL EXECUTION, TO STREAMLINE GSK’S PORTFOLIO AND COST BASE

* GSK - FORMAL PROCESS TO APPOINT A CHAIR AND TO FORM A BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR NEW CONSUMER HEALTH COMPANY IS ALREADY WELL UNDERWAY

* GSK - APPOINTMENT OF A CHAIR FOR NEW CONSUMER HEALTH COMPANY IS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* GSK - THERE HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN CULTURE, CAPABILITIES ACROSS CO, TO IMPROVE ACCOUNTABILITY, INCREASE AGILITY AND RAISE LEVELS OF AMBITION

* GSK - BOARD’S CLEAR PRIORITIES ARE TO UNLOCK POTENTIAL OF NEW GSK AND CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

* GSK - AS ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR UPDATE, NEW GSK WILL DISCLOSE REVENUES OF VACCINES AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES

* GSK - AS ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR UPDATE, NEW GSK WILL DISCLOSE REVENUES OF VACCINES AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES

* GSK - BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO HAVE SEPARATE DIVISIONAL REPORTING OF VACCINES AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES