BRIEF-GSK CEO Says "Very Focused On Leading" Co Through Business Split

April 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK CEO SAYS “VERY FOCUSED ON LEADING GSK” THROUGH SEPARATION OF THE BUSINESS AND BEYOND - MEDIA CALL

* GSK SAYS STILL STAND READY TO SUPPLY AND CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY SIGNIFICANT VOLUMES OF VACCINE ADJUVANT FOR COVID-19 SHOTS - MEDIA CALL

* GSK CEO, ON LACK OF SCIENTIFIC BACKGROUND AHEAD OF SPLIT, SAYS “PRIORITIES AS CEO IS TO SET STRATEGY, AND I’VE CLEARLY LAID THAT OUT FROM DAY ONE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: