Feb 24 (Reuters) - Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

* CLOVER AND GSK ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE CANDIDATE WITH PANDEMIC ADJUVANT SYSTEM

* ENTERED RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH GSK FOR ITS PROTEIN-BASED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE (COVID-19 S-TRIMER)

* GSK WILL PROVIDE CLOVER WITH ITS PANDEMIC ADJUVANT SYSTEM FOR FURTHER EVALUATION OF S-TRIMER IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES Source text for Eikon: