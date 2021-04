April 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE - ADVIL TO REDUCE PLASTIC IN OVER 80 MILLION BOTTLES BY 20% WITH NEW SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC TECHNOLOGY

* GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE - BY 2022, ADVIL WILL HAVE REDUCED PLASTIC IN NEARLY ALL BOTTLES AVAILABLE IN STORES AND ONLINE