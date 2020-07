July 29 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline:

* CEO SAYS UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR ALL KEY GROWTH DRIVERS REMAINS STRONG - MEDIA CALL

* CEO SAYS WE DON’T EXPECT TO PROFIT FROM COVID-19 VACCINE PARTNERSHIPS IN THE PANDEMIC PHASE - MEDIA CALL

* CEO SAYS CO HAS NOT TAKEN ANY GOVERNMENT FUNDING ON ASO3 ADJUVANT AND HAS STARTED MANUFACTURING AT RISK - MEDIA CALL

* CEO, ON 1 BILLION TARGET DOSES OF ADJUVANT, SAYS CO WILL MAXIMIZE NUMBERS BASED ON DATA FROM TRIALS - MEDIA CALL