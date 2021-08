Aug 2 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - FILES FOR LICENSURE OF MMR VACCINE IN U.S.

* GSK - SUBMITTED A BLA TO U.S. FDA FOR PRIORIX, SEEKING APPROVAL FOR USE IN ACTIVE IMMUNIZATION AGAINST INFECTION BY MEASLES, MUMPS AND RUBELLA (MMR)