July 1 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK NOTES THE ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED BY ELLIOTT

* GSK - “THE LEGACY ISSUES THAT ELLIOTT IDENTIFIES IN ITS LETTER ARE NOT NEW”

* GSK - WE WILL RESPOND TO ELLIOTT’S LETTER MORE FULLY IN DUE COURSE

* GSK SAYS ITS “TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME” HAS BEEN DESIGNED “TO ADDRESS LEGACY ISSUES, AND MORE”

* GSK - WE BELIEVE OUR SHAREHOLDERS ARE SUPPORTIVE OF CO'S STRATEGY