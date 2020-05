BRIEF-GSK Partners With Samsung Biologics To Secure Additional Manufacturing Capacity For Innovative Biopharmaceutical Portfolio

May 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS TO SECURE ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR INNOVATIVE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PORTFOLIO

* SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS WILL PROVIDE GSK WITH ADDITIONAL CAPACITY FOR LARGE-SCALE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

* AGREEMENT IS WORTH MORE THAN $231 MILLION US OVER NEXT EIGHT YEARS

* AGREEMENT TO INITIALLY COVER COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF BENLYSTA (BELIMUMAB), TECH TRANSFER STARTS IN 2020, FIRST COMMERCIAL SUPPLY EXPECTED IN 2022