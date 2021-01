BRIEF-GSK Presents Positive Efficacy Data Of Dostarlimab In Mismatch Repair-Deficient (dMMR) Solid Cancers At ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Jan 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK PRESENTS POSITIVE EFFICACY DATA OF DOSTARLIMAB IN MISMATCH REPAIR-DEFICIENT (DMMR) SOLID CANCERS AT ASCO GASTROINTESTINAL CANCERS SYMPOSIUM

* GSK-BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION, MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR DOSTARLIMAB ARE CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY US FDA & EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* DATA FROM GARNET COHORT F SHOWS A 38.7% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE WITH DOSTARLIMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DMMR ADVANCED SOLID CANCERS Source text : bit.ly/3ig0D6o Further company coverage: