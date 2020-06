June 17 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNREGISTERED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES EXCHANGEABLE INTO THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA ORDINARY SHARES

* EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING.

* NOTES WILL BE EXCHANGEABLE INTO SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF 9.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF THERAVANCE CURRENTLY HELD BY GSK AND ITS AFFILIATES