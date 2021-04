BRIEF-GSK Q1 Adjusted EPS 22.9 Pence

April 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* 1ST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE 7.418 BILLION STG

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE FELL 25 PERCENT TO 21.5 PENCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FELL 33 PERCENT TO 22.9 PENCE

* GSK - ON TRACK TO CREATE NEW GSK AND NEW CONSUMER HEALTHCARE COMPANY IN 2022

* GSK - RECONFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2021 EPS GUIDANCE AND 2022 OUTLOOK

* GSK - Q1 PERFORMANCE REFLECTS EXPECTED YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPACT AND DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19

* GSK - 2021 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED

* GSK - DIVIDEND OF 19P DECLARED FOR Q1 2021. CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P/SHARE FOR 2021

* GSK - CONTINUE TO EXPECT 2021 ADJUSTED EPS TO DECLINE BY A MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN CER

* GSK - 2022 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED WITH MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS EXPECTED IN REVENUES AND MARGINS

* GSK - CONTINUE TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR AND RECONFIRM OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2021 AND 2022 OUTLOOK

* GSK - Q1 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AND REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* GSK - SEPARATION PLANS ARE ALSO WELL UNDERWAY AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING OUR STRATEGY AND GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR NEW GSK WITH INVESTORS IN JUNE

* GSK - QTRLY PHARMACEUTICALS SALES £3.9 BILLION -12% AER, -8% CER

* GSK - QTRLY VACCINES SALES £1.2 BILLION -32% AER, -30% CER

* GSK - CONTINUE TO EXPECT VACCINES REVENUE FOR 2021 TO GROW FLAT TO LOW-SINGLE DIGITS AT CER

* GSK - QTRLY SHINGRIX DECLINED BY 49% AER, 47% CER TO £327 MILLION

* GSK - 2018 MAJOR RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME, INCLUDING TESARO, IS EXPECTED TO COST £1.75 BILLION TO END OF 2021