BRIEF-GSK Q2 Adjusted EPS 19.2 Pence

July 29 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EPS FELL 38 PERCENT TO 19.2 PENCE

* GSK - 19P DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR QUARTER

* GSK - GUIDANCE FOR 2020 ADJUSTED EPS MAINTAINED

* GSK - CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT MULTIPLE OPTIONS WILL BE NEEDED TO PREVENT AND TREAT COVID-19

* GSK - QTRLY REPORTED GROUP SALES £7.6 BILLION -2% AER, -3% CER

* GSK - ARE WORKING AT PACE WITH OUR PARTNERS TO DEVELOP POTENTIAL ADJUVANTED VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS TO FIGHT VIRUS.

* GSK - QTRLY SHINGRIX SALES £323 MILLION, -16% AER%, -19% CER

* GSK - QTRLY SALES IN PHARMACEUTICALS £4.1 BILLION -5% AER, -5% CER

* GSK - PERFORMANCE THIS QUARTER WAS DISRUPTED BY COVID-19

* GSK - QTRLY SALES IN VACCINES £1.1 BILLION -29% AER, -29% CER

* GSK - SEEING GOOD UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR OUR MAJOR PRODUCTS

* GSK - QTRLY SALES IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE £2.4 BILLION +25% AER, +25% CER

* GSK - THERE REMAIN NOTABLE RISKS TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OVER BALANCE OF YEAR

* GSK - IN Q2 2020 PERFORMANCE WAS DISRUPTED BY COVID-19, PARTICULARLY IN VACCINES BUSINESS, AS VISITS TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WERE LIMITED

* GSK - IN CASE OF, FOR EXAMPLE, A THREE MONTH DELAY OF A RECOVERY IN VACCINATION RATES IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EPS WOULD BE UP TO 5 PERCENTAGE POINTS. IN 2020

* GSK - Q2 SALES DECLINE REFLECTS EXPECTED DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19, MAINLY IN VACCINES, DESTOCKING FROM Q1 IN PHARMACEUTICALS AND CONSUMER HEALTHCARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: