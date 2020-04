April 7 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK SAYS CO, ASTRAZENECA & CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY TO SET UP TESTING LABORATORY TO SCREEN FOR COVID-19 TESTING - TWEET

* TO SET UP TESTING LABORATORY TO ALSO EXPLORE USE OF ALTERNATIVE CHEMICAL REAGENTS FOR TEST KITS IN ORDER TO HELP OVERCOME SUPPLY SHORTAGES