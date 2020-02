Feb 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK SAYS GLOBAL COLLABORATION LAUNCHED TO DEVELOP TREATMENT REGIMENS FOR TUBERCULOSIS

* GSK-COLLABORATION AIMS TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL “PAN-TB” DRUG REGIMENS FOR TREATMENT OF TUBERCULOSIS READY FOR PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: